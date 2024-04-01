Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

The Dakha police have arrested two thieves during a raid at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The suspects had stolen Rs 10 lakh in cash and 20 tola gold ornaments on the pretext of performing havan from a house. Their four accomplices involved in the crime are still at large.

The nabbed suspects have been identified as Umar Farooq, a resident of Khushhal Nagar, Meerut, and Mohammad Irfhan, a resident of Jakhar Colony, Meerut. The suspects were presented in a court which sent them on three-day police remand for further questioning.

Inspector Jasveer Singh, SHO, Dakha police station, said an a woman NRI of Mandiani village had filed a complaint that on February 19, 2024, some persons on the pretext of performing havan at her house stole jewellery and cash. The vehicle in which the suspects had come had a registration number of Uttarakhand.

The SHO said the police had secret information about location of the suspects. He said a police party conducted a raid at Meerut and nabbed the two suspects. Their other accomplices were at large and stolen cash and gold ornament were in their possession.

The victim NRI woman in a statement to the police had stated that on February 17, the suspects came in a Swift Dzire car bearing Uttarakhand registration number at her house. They told the victim to organise a havan as misfortune would befall her. One of the persons claiming himself to be an expert in black magic said something terrible was about to happen in her. He said his team would perform havan to ward off the evil. On February 18, the suspects visited the victim’s house and gave her a list of things required to perform havan. On February 19, the suspects came to the victim’s house to perform havan. While performing havan, the suspects gave victim some intoxicating substance in the form of prasad, after consuming which she immediately fell unconscious. When the victim regained her consciousness, she was shocked to find that the suspects had ransacked her house and taken away Rs 10 lakh and 20 tola gold ornaments before leaving.

