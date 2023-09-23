Ludhiana: DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, hosted a sensitisation programme on ‘Basics of Financial Literacy and Use of Digital tools’ for teachers under Hubs of Learning (CBSE). The resource persons for the day were Luv Luthra and Honey Kakkar. They shared information about Mutual Funds, SIP and digital transactions. The participants were informed about different ways of investments to reap maximum benefits.
PU Regional Centre
The Panjab University (PU) Regional Centre, Ludhiana, in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI), organised an awareness session on financial planning for its teaching and non-teaching staff. A team of five SBI representatives visited the campus. Prof Aman Amrit Cheema, Director, PU Regional Centre, welcomed the delegates. During her address, she emphasised the importance of financial planning for salaried employees.
Government College for Girls
Two workshops were recently organised for commerce and management students at the Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. Gautam Chawla was the chief resource person for a five-day workshop on GST and portfolio management and Mandeep Kaur was the co-speaker. Ruby Kapoor was the chief resource person for the 10-day training in filing of IT, GST, TDS and TCS return. Both the workshops were organised by the PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration.
