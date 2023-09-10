DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Raikot/ Payal, September 9

There seems to be no end to woes of residents visiting government offices for getting miscellaneous jobs done as office-bearers and activists of various units of the Punjab Raj DC Karamchari Association have announced to observe a pen-down strike for three days from Monday.

Residents of Ludhiana (West) worst hit Residents of villages falling under Ludhiana (West) were worst affected as they had to take prior appointment for registration of sale deeds.

Those who had already initiated the process for getting revenue-related works on Monday were seen seeking advice and assistance from facilitators for getting their appointments rescheduled.

Activists of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association and the Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, had already abandoned charges of additional posts assigned to them in the past.

Alleged unconcern of the government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, towards implementation of long-pending demands of employees was cited to be the reason behind the statewide action being taken by the union.

Chairman of the district Malerkotla unit of the association, Balbir Singh, informed that state body led by president Tejinder Singh Nangal had given a call to observe pen-down strike from Monday to Wednesday as a token of protest against the unconcern of the government towards acceptance of long-pending demands of the outfit.

“Having received a call from the state leadership, we have updated all concerned about our decision to shun work on captioned days,” said Balbir Singh, maintaining that work at the DC, SDM, and registrar offices would be affected due to the pen- down strike. Stagnation in promotions for over a decade and non-filling of vacant posts were cited as major issues besides other demands.

Residents who had earlier planned to visit registrar and sub-registrar offices of this region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla district were once again shocked to learn that routine work would be adversely affected for three days with effect from Monday as the outfit of ministerial employees had also locked horns with the government now.

Residents of villages falling under Ludhiana (West) were worst affected as they had to take prior appointment for registration of sale deeds. Those who had already initiated the process for getting revenue related work on Monday, were seen seeking advice and assistance from facilitators for getting their appointments rescheduled.

People intending to make wills, power of attorney and affidavits are among other sufferers who wished to get these jobs done as soon as possible for obvious reasons.

Marriage registration, issuance of domicile and residence certificate, caste certificate and low income group certificate were cited among other chores beneficiaries of which will have to wait for the agitation to be withdrawn.

#Mandi