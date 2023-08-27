Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

The state is seeing a general pattern of decreasing sunshine hours or an increase in cloudy weather, which is damaging for crop growth and development, especially the rice crop, as a result of climate change, a research has said.

The research was conducted by scientists from the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), here.

The findings have highlighted significant changes in weather patterns and climate conditions in Punjab, said Dr Prabhjyot Kaur, Principal Scientist (Agrometeorology), PAU, who has compiled the report.

The locations included in the study were — Ballowal Saunkhri (Nawanshahr) in north-eastern part, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in the central region, Faridkot in the western plain region, and Bathinda, Abohar towards the western part of the state.

“One of the key findings of the research indicates a decline in the number of sunshine days in Punjab. This reduction can be attributed to the changing climate, which has implications for agricultural productivity. Reduced sunshine affects crop growth, development and overall yield. With fewer sunshine hours, crops receive less energy for photosynthesis, leading to slower growth rates and potentially lower yields,” Dr Kaur shared.

She said the impact was particularly pronounced during the Rabi and Kharif seasons, which were critical for the state’s agriculture. “Crops such as wheat, rice and various vegetables are significantly affected by changes in sunlight availability. It is essential to recognise that these changes not only impact individual crop yields but also have broader implications for food security, income generation and the overall rural economy,” the scientist noted.

Gurpreet Kaur, campaign head of Clean Air Punjab, said: “We must recognise the profound significance of agriculture as the backbone of Punjab’s economy. The pivotal role that sunlight plays in safeguarding our crops cannot be overstated, ensuring their growth and prosperity.”

However, the looming specter of climate change casts a shadow over this vital sector, bearing potential economic repercussions not only for our state but for the entire nation, given Punjab’s role as a crucial food source.

“Amid discussions of transitioning to renewable energy, particularly solar power, the concern arises that a decline in sunshine hours could present an arduous challenge for our state’s environmental protection endeavours. Balancing the imperative of sustainable energy with the preservation of our agricultural heritage has never been more critical,” she added.

