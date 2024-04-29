Deepti, Shubham romp home in chess tourney

Ludhiana, April 28

Deepti Sharma and Shubham Shukla emerged champions in the open category in girls and boys sections, respectively, in the two-day Ludhiana District Chess Championship, organised by the Ludhiana District Chess Association (LDCA) which concluded at Lodhi Club, BRS Nagar, here on Sunday.

LDCA president Arvinder Preet Singh along with chief arbiter Shilpa Gera and organising secretary Sakshi Aggarwal gave away the prizes. Paramjot, Inaksh Gupta, Trimaan and Anika were awarded as the youngest competitors. —OC

Results

Boys

U-7: Viraaj Khanna 1st, Krisshay Gupta 2nd and Anmol Puri 3rd

U-9: Prikshit Rattan 1st, Gundeep Khera 2nd and Aabir Ahuja 3rd

U-11: Vidya Sagar Mehrotra 1st, Akshay Madaan 2nd and Teg Fateh Singh 3rd

U-13: Tanish 1st, Aatmik Tyagi 2nd and Svanik Aggarwal 3rd

U-15: Arnav Garg 1st, Aarav Juneja 2nd and Yatish Batra 3rd

U-17: Abhinav Gupta 1st, Ekaakshar Gupta 2nd and Yaman Sharma 3rd

U-19: Saarthi Arora 1st, Pranay Gupta 2nd and Chinmay Jagga 3rd

Open category: Shubham Shukla 1st, Rishav Gupta 2nd and Ramandeep 3rd

Girls

U-7: Anaisha Goel 1st, Trimaan Kaur Gill 2nd and Kanika 3rd

U-9: Mokshita Mehrotra 1st, Hridaa Kaur 2nd and Vharvi Jain 3rd

U-11: Avantika Oswal 1st, Hargundeep Kaur 2nd and Jyoti 3rd

U-13: Kriti Agnihotri 1st, Saumya Kohli 2nd and Purnima 3rd

U-17: Innayat Arora 1st

U-19: Reet Garcha 1st and Ujas Bhateja 2nd

Open category: Deepti Sharma 1st and Anaika Aggarwal 2nd

