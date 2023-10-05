 Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

district reports 339 confirmed, 2,054 suspected dengue cases this season

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Heaps of garbage and stagnant water breeding mosquitoes are a common sight in Ludhiana. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 4

Cases of dreaded dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas, are on the rise and are highest in the past three years while those of malaria, a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans, are on the decline in the district this year, officials have confirmed.

With no death due to dengue reported this year so far, Ludhiana has reported 339 confirmed and 2,054 suspected cases of the dreaded fever till Wednesday. Of the total suspected patients, 1,211 were from Ludhiana district, 721 from other districts, and 122 from other states.

When it comes to malaria, only 11 positive cases have been recorded in the district till Wednesday. These were almost half than 19 malaria patients reported in the district till September 30 in 2022, and 27 in 2019. However, malaria incidence was less in 2021 and 2020 when seven cases were reported throughout both years.

According to the official figures compiled by the Health Department, the incidence of dengue this year was the highest since 2020.

Till September 30, as many as 116 positive dengue cases were reported in 2022, 184 in 2021 and 237 in 2020.

This year, the tally of positive dengue patients has touched 339 till October 4, which was almost double than the figure during the corresponding period last year.

The trend of the past 10 days showed that 81 confirmed dengue cases had been reported in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, between September 23 and October 4.

The cases were on the rise with as many as 13 fresh patients testing positive for dengue during the past 24 hours.

However, no casualty due to dengue was reported till date.

On the malaria front, 19 positive cases were reported in Ludhiana till September 30 last year and seven each in 2021 and 2020. The entire years of 2021 and 2020 had logged a total of seven malaria cases each in Ludhiana.

The comparative figures of the past four years revealed that as many as 3,474 suspected, 1,077 confirmed cases and six dengue deaths were reported in the district in 2022, 4,713 suspected, 1,829 confirmed cases and 19 deaths in 2021, 2,013 suspected, 1,355 confirmed cases and two deaths in 2020 and 3,541 suspected, 1,509 confirmed cases and no death due to dengue was reported in Ludhiana during 2019.

On the malaria front, as many as 33 positive cases were reported in 2022, seven each in 2021 and 2020, and 27 in 2019.

When it comes to the state, as many as 5,569 confirmed and 32,937 suspected cases of dengue have been reported so far.

Monitoring situation: HM

“I have been regularly reviewing the situation of vector-borne diseases post-heavy rainfall in the state, which is under control. All the departments concerned have been directed to make collaborative efforts to control the spread of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. The Local Government and Rural Development departments have been asked to ramp up cleanliness activities to safeguard public health. A special campaign to check breeding of mosquitoes and flies is also underway,” said Dr Balbir Singh, Health Minister.

#dengue

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Punjab girl Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m at Asian Games

2
Haryana

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

3
Trending

Watch Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's son Azlan as he walks her at her wedding

4
Delhi

ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case; sparks political slugfest

5
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Bathinda court

6
Chandigarh

Worker killed, 2 injured after booths collapse in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 market

7
Entertainment

'Swades' actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

8
India

Supreme Court indicts ED for arbitrary exercise of powers under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002

9
Entertainment

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh

10
Sports

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim

10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim

Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...

Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board

Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board

About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...

‘Act in non-vindictive manner’: SC indicts ED

'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED

Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA

Excise Policy Scam: Why AAP not named as accused, SC asks ED

Delhi excise policy scam: Why AAP not named as accused, Supreme Court asks ED


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, SGPC raises concern

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

2 held for smuggling opium to UK

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

15K allottees owe Rs 52 crore rent to Chandigarh Housing Board

Class XI Admissions: 3rd counselling ends, 1,375 seats still vacant

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

BJP demands Kejriwal’s ouster over liquor scam; AAP hits back

Journalists, teachers, students protest raids on NewsClick

Noida: FIR against 10 cops for ‘assaulting’ Dalit

Cancer care needs a revisit: Top oncologist

Migrant’s murder case solved

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Police remand of Wahids extended

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Over 1,300 guards appointed for govt schools, says Punjab Education Minister

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district

College holds 7-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence