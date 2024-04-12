district admn relaxes poll duty conditions for teachers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

Giving respite to the teachers, at least the women staff, the district administration has decided to relax conditions regarding deployment for election duty.

A delegation of Democratic Teachers Front, led by its district president Daljit Singh Samrala and general secretary Harjit Singh Samtar met ADC Ludhiana Major Amit Sareen today.

Objecting to the letter issued by the DC office dated March 27, 2024, leaders of the Front informed Sareen about the hardships being faced by teachers. Major Sareen agreed with the arguments put forward and immediate orders were given to issue new guidelines and send a copy of it to the Front on WhatsApp.

Through a demand letter to the Deputy Commissioner, the delegation objected to the deploying of teachers in distant constituencies. ADC Sareen assured that at least the duty of women teachers will be kept within a radius of 10-20 km. He also assured that on valid medical grounds, duty will be relaxed on priority. Women teachers whose children are very young, will also be exempted from election duty.

The delegation also met DEO (Elementary) Lalita Arora and expressed concern over long-pending cases and demanded an early release of the inquiry report against Indu Sood and an end to unnecessary investigations into anonymous complaints.

Leaders of the Front called on Harjinder Singh, DEO (Secondary), and discussed issues related to teachers. Discussing ‘Mission Samarth’, Front leaders said the controversial and irregular programme imposed on schools had a negative impact on students coming from private schools. Parents were withdrawing their children from schools, expressing dissatisfaction with the irregular curriculum.

The delegation asked the DEO (Secondary) to inform the Punjab Government and take heed of their demand to stop Mission Samarth. A demand was also made for the immediate release of arrears of duty period at department headquarters of 3,704 teachers. The DEO (Secondary) assured of immediate action in this regard.

