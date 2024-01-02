First Day of year celebrated as Global Family Day

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 1

Celebrating the Global Family Day residents of the town took an oath to work towards global peace and tranquillity. Events were organised across the city, today, to mark the day by activists of various social, constitutional and religious organisations.

The Deed Writers organised akhand paath at Tehsil Complex. Executive Magistrate Manmohan Kaushik, Revenue Patwar Union State President Harbir Singh Dhindsa and Block President Kanungo Jagjit Singh Jagga represented their respective departments.

Bipan Sethi, convener of an event held by the local unit of Rotary Club, said office bearers of various social and religious organisations had vowed to work in tandem for the overall development of the region.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi