First Day of year celebrated as Global Family Day

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 1
Celebrating the Global Family Day residents of the town took an oath to work towards global peace and tranquillity. Events were organised across the city, today, to mark the day by activists of various social, constitutional and religious organisations.
The Deed Writers organised akhand paath at Tehsil Complex. Executive Magistrate Manmohan Kaushik, Revenue Patwar Union State President Harbir Singh Dhindsa and Block President Kanungo Jagjit Singh Jagga represented their respective departments.
Bipan Sethi, convener of an event held by the local unit of Rotary Club, said office bearers of various social and religious organisations had vowed to work in tandem for the overall development of the region.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday
Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...
People throng petrol stations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh amid truckers’ strike
There are rumours that petrol stations may run dry following...
Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement
Truckers protest against a provision in the new penal law re...
Canadian politics has given space to Khalistani forces, says S Jaishankar
He expresses concern that these actions are not in the inter...
4 police commandos, 3 soldiers injured in attack by militants in Manipur
Fresh violence had rocked Manipur on the first day of the Ne...