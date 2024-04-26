Ludhiana: Government College, Ludhiana (East), organised its annual prize distribution ceremony. Dr Rishi Pal Singh, registrar, PAU, was the chief guest. Principal Deepak Chopra presented an annual report that highlighted the achievements of the college in the academic and co-curricular fields. He felicitated the well-deserving students for their academic excellence with awards, trophies and certificates. The students who had bagged positions in the PU Youth and Heritage Festival and those who had participated in co-curricular activities were also honoured. In his address, Dr Rishi Pal Singh congratulated the winners for their outstanding achievements.

KCW, Sidhwan Khurd

Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Sidhwan Khurd, organised paath of Sri Sukhmani Sahib and a bhog ceremony followed by shabad kirtan on the occasion of successful completion of the session 2023-24 to seek the blessings of the Almighty for the upcoming Panjab University examination. The programme was conducted with the support of a gurdwara committee. Group photographs of the outgoing classes, various clubs, societies and committees as well as teaching and non-teaching staff were also taken. Principal Dr Amandeep Kaur sought the blessings of the Almighty and urged students to achieve academic excellence in their upcoming examinations.

KCW, CIVIL Lines

Humanities Department of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines, organised its farewell party ‘AU REVOIR’ for BA third year students. Dr Paramjit Passi, former head, Punjabi Department, was the guest of the day. An entertaining extravaganza comprising dances, melodious songs, Bhangra, mesmerising musical performances and choreography was presented by the students. Kulveer Kaur was titled Ms Farewell, Kanishka bagged the title of the first runners-up and Catherine was graced with the title of the second runners-up. Harmanpreet Kaur was given the title of Miss Sartorial Diva and Jhanavi was adjudged Miss Beauty with Brains. The title of Miss Gorgeous Gait was clinched by Simranjeet Kaur while Miss Sparkling Eyes was clinched by Quincy. In the masters category, Shreya Budhiraja was given the title of Miss Farewell.