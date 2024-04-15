Ludhiana DC to meet principals on school vehicle safety

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

Following the unfortunate incident involving school students at Mahendergarh, Haryana, in which precious lives were lost, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawney has called a meeting of all aided and private school principals and heads, in the district on, April 16. The meeting will be held regarding the safety of school vehicles.

DEO (Secondary) Harjinder Singh said the meeting will be chaired by the DC in the presence of RTA and all the school representatives at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar.

“A letter was sent to all and it has been sternly conveyed that all should be present during the meeting and in case someone skips it, he or she would be held accountable,” said a principal of a private school.

Besides, a pro forma has also been provided and the school heads have been asked to fill and bring it along. An undertaking is required from the school heads on whether the vehicles have a plying fitness certificate, are following the sanctioned seating capacity, have valid license and a speed governor installed in the vehicle.

A senior teacher of a school said the government swings into action only when some incident takes place. “Many of the school vans at several schools are not fit to ply. Several schools do not own the vans and they are managed by private contractors. This means there is no check on the vehicles by the school. One needs to take stern action against the defaulters to save the lives of students,” rued the teacher.

