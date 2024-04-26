Ludhiana MC gets two animal ambulances

Ludhiana, April 25
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi inspected the automated ‘animal ambulance’ which has been deployed to rescue stray animals. He said the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) is continuously supporting the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) for rescuing and treating injured stray animals on city roads,
Rishi said two automated animal ambulances are now deployed in the city for rescuing and treating the injured stray animals. He added these ambulances have been purchased by the MC at a cost of around Rs 40 lakh. The ambulances work round-the-clock and the residents can call at animal helpline 78370-18522 for sharing information regarding injured animals. Apart from saving the lives of the injured animals, this initiative will also help in reducing road accidents, he said.
Sandeep Rishi said a stray animal health centre has also been established in Haibowal Dairy Complex where the injured stray animals are treated. He also appreciated the SPCA and MC officials for their efforts
for the welfare of stray animals.
