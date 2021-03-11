Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 9

In the wake of blatant violations of traffic rules and chaotic conditions prevailing on most of the major roads in the city, including national highways (passing through the city), the police have evolved an action plan to improve the traffic management, with special focus on creating awareness among drivers of heavy vehicles and also punitive action against violators.

Stating this, ACP (Traffic-2) Karnail Singh told The Tribune that though issuing challans for violations of traffic rules was an ongoing process, it was being perceived that specifically drivers of heavy vehicles, including trucks, private and government buses, were used to park their vehicles anywhere by the road side, thereby blocking part of the road and causing obstruction in the smooth flow of traffic.

“We have given strict instructions to traffic police personnel to initially make bus drivers aware about not to park their vehicles anywhere near busy intersections to pick up or drop passengers. Truck drivers would be asked not to park vehicles on the wrong side or along the road,” he said, adding that instructions had been issued to deal sternly with offenders and come down heavily upon second and subsequent violation of traffic rules.

The ACP said private buses operating on inter-state routes without valid permits were also under the scanner and several buses were challaned during the past couple of days for operating without valid documents.

Seeking cooperation of road users, especially drivers of private and public transport vehicles, he said the proposed action plan for better traffic management could succeed only if the public extend their full support to traffic police personnel.

“All road signs, particularly those for diversions due to road repair or any other reason as well as traffic rules must be followed scrupulously so that valuable human lives could be saved in accidents,” he said.