Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 16

The Haibowal police claimed to have nabbed two persons and recovered nine motorcycles from his possession.

The suspects have been identified as Nirmal Singh (23), alias Nimma, of Jalandhar and Harmanpreet Singh, alias Billo, of Shimlapuri.

ACP (West) Mandeep Singh, Haibowal SHO Inspector Bitten Kumar issued a joint statement in this regard on Saturday.

Police officials said a tip-off was received that Nirmal along with his gang members Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, of Sector 41, Chandigarh, Harmanpreet and Imran Khan, alias Gabbar, both residents of Shimlapuri, had been looting motorcycles, mobile phones and valuables from people in the city and in the recent past, they had committed several snatching incidents.

Yesterday, Nirmal and Billo were arrested by the police while raids were being conducted to nab the others suspects. The police would also seek police remand of the two suspects from court to inquire about whereabouts of the other miscreants, police officials said, adding that after the arrest of the remaining suspects, more motorcycles could be recovered.

A case was registered against the four suspects under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).