Ludhiana: Two nabbed, 9 motorcycles recovered

Ludhiana, September 16
The Haibowal police claimed to have nabbed two persons and recovered nine motorcycles from his possession.
The suspects have been identified as Nirmal Singh (23), alias Nimma, of Jalandhar and Harmanpreet Singh, alias Billo, of Shimlapuri.
ACP (West) Mandeep Singh, Haibowal SHO Inspector Bitten Kumar issued a joint statement in this regard on Saturday.
Police officials said a tip-off was received that Nirmal along with his gang members Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, of Sector 41, Chandigarh, Harmanpreet and Imran Khan, alias Gabbar, both residents of Shimlapuri, had been looting motorcycles, mobile phones and valuables from people in the city and in the recent past, they had committed several snatching incidents.
Yesterday, Nirmal and Billo were arrested by the police while raids were being conducted to nab the others suspects. The police would also seek police remand of the two suspects from court to inquire about whereabouts of the other miscreants, police officials said, adding that after the arrest of the remaining suspects, more motorcycles could be recovered.
A case was registered against the four suspects under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing
Says similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime min...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Nation bids adieu to old Parliament as PM Narendra Modi salutes Nehru, Shastri, other ex-PMs
Divide blurs briefly as Congress lauds Vajpayee | Special se...