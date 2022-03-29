Ludhiana West MLA Gogi holds surprise check at automated driving test centre

Ludhiana, March 28
Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi carried out a surprise check at the Automated Driving Test Track and Online License Centre of the Transport Department adjoining SCD Government College in the Civil Lines, here, today. He not only interacted with applicants but also warned staff to ensure that public should not suffer.
The MLA said for the past few days, he was receiving complaints that the staff at the centre was harassing the public on pretext or the other. He said when he personally visited the centre, several persons approached him and narrated their woes.
“I contacted the Secretary, Regional Transport Office, to ensure that people do not suffer. Public servants are there to assist the common man and not to harass them,” he said, adding that if the situation persists in future, he would be forced to take action against the officials concerned.
He also urged residents to contact him at his office in case they face any issue and assured them of all possible support. —
