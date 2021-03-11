Maple Riders emerge champions

Sports Correpondent

Ludhiana, May 16

Maple Riders defeated Hazel Kings by five wickets to lift the winners’ trophy in the fourth edition of the Centra Greens Premier Cricket League held at Centra Greens ground on Pakhowal Road.

Five teams comprising residents of the Centra Greens Apartments took part in this annual tournament during which matches were played under floodlights.

Batting first, Hazel Kings scored 65 runs for the loss of two wickets in which the main contribution came through skipper, Parvesh, who scored 27 runs off 12 balls, laced with four sixes.

Maple Riders achieved the target after losing five wickets with two balls to go. Tejinder Gandhi and Vibhanshu Bhasin were the main architects of victory, chipping in with 23 and 22 runs, respectively. Bhasin was declared the man of the match.

Besides, Amit Garg was adjudged the best bowler and Tejinder Gandhi named the best batsman. Lakhwinder from Centra Lions bagged special prize for taking hat-trick.

The winners received a glittering trophy in addition to cash prize of Rs 1,51,000 and the losing finalists pocketed cash prize of Rs 51,000 while rest of the three teams got cash prize of Rs 31,000 each.

Rajeev Bhalla, Amit Bhalla and Sanjeev Bhall, directors, Centra Greens, congratulated the winners and thanked participants for their cooperation in organising the competition smoothly.