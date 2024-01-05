Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 4

City residents today woke up to a bone-chilling morning. The maximum temperature plummeted to 9.6°C, which was lowest as per the data recorded by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) observatory since 1970.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said today was the lowest maximum temperature at 9.6°C since 1970 when the meteorological observatory was established at the PAU.

The minimum temperature recorded today was 5.6°C.

Dr Kingra said the weather was expected to remain dry with the possibility of cold wave conditions/dense fog in morning hours over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

With an increase in the cold wave in the region, spurt in various illnesses such as flu and running/stuffy nose, which usually get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold, can be witnessed among people.

“Do not ignore shivering. It is the first sign that the body is losing heat. Get indoors. Frostbite can occur due to prolonged exposure to cold. The skin turns pale, hard and numb and eventually black blisters appear on exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose or earlobes. Severe frostbite needs immediate medical attention and treatment,” said a medicine expert.

Impact on agriculture, water supply, transport and power sector at some places can also be experienced.

“Today was an intensely cold day. Dew was dropping like rainfall which further aggravated the cold conditions. School vacations should be extended in view of the cold wave and sending children to school in such weather conditions is difficult,” said Neha, a city resident.

