MC fails to resolve issue of uncovered dumps in city

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 8

Residents and shopkeepers are forced to suffer as the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to resolve the issue of uncovered garbage dumps (secondary collection points) in various parts of the city to date. The stink emanating from such garbage dumps has made the life of residents miserable.

Under the civil works, the civic body had earlier constructed structures for waste compactors at Cheema Chowk, Bhai Chattar Singh Park near Scooter Market, Field Ganj Road, and some other locations in the city but the compactors have not been installed at any of these sites so far.

Ludhiana Smart City Limited had proposed a project procurement of 63 portable compactors and 26 hook loaders for 22 locations at an estimated cost of Rs 30.07 crore. As per information, the tendering process for the same project remained unsuccessful last time. Now, tenders for the procurement of compactors and hook loaders have been floated again. Satinderpal Singh, president of the Scooter Seller’s Market Association, said they had been complaining about a garbage dump located next to shops at the scooter market. MC officials had assured that the dump would be shifted to another location soon but to no avail. Many shopkeepers have suffered health problems due to the unhygienic conditions being created by the uncovered dump at the market, he said.

Singh said: “A structure was also set up at Bhai Chattar Singh park over a year ago for installation of a waste compactor. Neither the dump was removed from the scooter market nor any waste compactor was installed in the shed constructed at the park.”

The shopkeepers have also been demanding the removal of the garbage dump near MC’s night shelter on Clock Tower-Society Cinema Road. The officials had earlier claimed that the dump would be removed once the compactors under the Smart City Mission are installed.

The residents have also been demanding the removal of a garbage dump near the cremation ground in the Shivpuri area. PAC members also raised voice against the MC for not removing a garbage dump that was located near the bank of the Sidhwan Canal on Gill Road here.

‘Tenders floated again, bids to open on jan 16’

Executive Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, Balwinder Singh, who also looks after Ludhiana Smart City Limited works, said no bid was received when tenders for procurement of compactors and hook loaders were floated last time. The tenders had been floated again and bids would be opened on January 16.