Minister inaugurates 66 kV substation at Barmi

Our Correspondent

Raikot/Jagraon, May 22

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated a 66 kV power substation at Barmi on Monday. The minister also laid the foundation stone of a new 66 kV substation at Gidderwindi, besides dedicating a 10.6 km 66 kV transmission line to farmers.

Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar, Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, DPS Grewal, Director, Distribution, PSPCL, SR Vashishat, Chief Engineer, Distribution, Central Zone, Inderjit Singh, Chief Engineer, Transmission Line, and Jagdev Hans, SE, Sub-Urban, Ludhiana, were also present on the occasion.

Claiming that a new 8.0/10.0 MVA transformer has been established at Barmi substation, supported by an 11 kV transmission line, the Cabinet Minister said the total cost of the project was around Rs 3.86 crore.

“The substation will help in reducing load of Raikot and Pakhowal substations and benefit more than 20,000 consumers of 15 villages,” said ETO.

ETO said the government was making extra efforts to improve power services and provide eight-hour uninterrupted supply to farmers during the paddy season.

The minister added that the state had been divided into three time zones for ensuring an uninterrupted eight-hour power supply.

Earlier, the minister laid the foundation stone for a 66 kV substation at Gidderwindi, where a 12.5 MVA transformer will be established. The total cost of the project is Rs 4.09 crore. The substation is expected to ease the load of Sidhwan Bet and Kishanpura substations of equal capacity.

The minister said power supply to Sidhwan Bet would be improved with the new installation. “Now, this new 66 kV link will act as backup supply for the Sidhwan Bet substation and power supply from it will not be affected even if the power supply from 220 kV substation at Jagraon cuts off,” ETO said.

All-India Kisan Sabha’s Baldev Latala said: “We hope that the Chief Minister and Power Minister will impress upon the authorities in the PSPCL to ensure that the new installations are used diligently for bringing an end to the woes of paddy cultivators of this area.”