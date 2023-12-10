Missing child reunited with family in 3 hours

Ludhiana, December 9
The Ludhiana police traced the parents of a missing child in three hours and reunited him with his family. The child was handed over to the family by ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran.
Sran said the 10-year-old boy, Gulshan, got separated from his family at the city railway station on Saturday. He, along with his parents, had reached the station by train from UP and while they were leaving the place, child mysteriously disappeared.
After the Kotwali police found the child roaming near the railway station, they tracked his parents from Jamalpur. The child was safely handed over to his parents.
