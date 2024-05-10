Mother’s Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

HVM Convent Sr Sec School

Ludhiana: Saluting the spirit of unwavering dedication of mothers towards their kids, HVM Convent Sr Sec School, Karamsar Colony, New Subhash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, Ludhiana, celebrated Mother’s Day with filial fervour. A special morning assembly was conducted to pay tribute to mothers. Students recited poems and speeches. Several activities were also conducted to commemorate the day. Drawing and colouring activity was organised for the students of Pre-Nursery - UKG. Card-making activity was held for students of classes I-III, and photo frame making activity was held for students of classes IV-V. The students of classes VI to VIII made mini-book named ‘My Mother’, in which they described their mothers. The students came up with new and innovative ideas for these activities. They spoke about their mothers devotedly. It was a pleasure watching the dynamic and energetic children preparing something unique.

Drishti Dr RC Jain Public School

In a bid to empower Class XII students with unconventional career choices, a workshop was organised by Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School, led by renowned career coach Sumit Wason. The session emphasised the importance of skills development, adaptability, and lifelong learning in navigating the dynamic job market of the 21st century. The students were exhorted to cultivate a growth mind set and embrace opportunities for continuous learning and personal growth.

Nankana Sahib Public school

To make students realise the contribution of mothers in their life, Nankana Sahib Public school, Gill Park, celebrated Mother’s day. The students recited songs and presented speeches dedicated to their mothers. The students recited a group song in Punjabi. The students from classes I - XII also participated in various activities such as card making and photo frame making.

BCM School

BCM School celebrated Mother’s Day with a range of engaging competitions. Students showcased their talents and appreciation for their mothers through art and cooking. The students of Kindergarten paid tributes to their mothers through dance performances. Principal Rakesh Sharma commended the mothers’ efforts, while judges Chef Nellu Kaura and Navya Kaura added expertise to the event. The day brimmed with energy and heartfelt performances, culminating in the announcement of winners amid cheers and applause.

BCM Arya

Draped in an aura of patriotism and valour, BCM Arya hosted a riveting session titled ‘Careers in the Indian Army’. The event was a beacon of inspiration, illuminating the path towards selfless service and steadfast dedication to the motherland. The distinguished guest speakers, Capt Shuvam Barik and Lt Soniya Singh Chauhan, were warmly welcomed by the school director Dr Paramjit Kaur, along with Principal Anuja Kaushal, setting the stage for an extraordinary discourse. Capt Barik and Lt Chauhan, both from the Army Complex, Dholewal, talked about their inspiring journeys into the esteemed ranks of the Indian Army, painting vivid pictures of sacrifices made in the pursuit of national security. The students were treated to a captivating video showcasing various career options within the armed forces, serving as a comprehensive guide for those exploring professional growth opportunities.

BCM School, Chandigarh Road

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, was abuzz with melodious tunes and cultural reverence as it hosted the inter-school vedic solo singing competition. The event, orchestrated under the vigilant leadership of Principal DP Guleria and the guidance of Roshan Lal Arya, General Secretary of the Vedic Prachar Mandal, saw an impressive turnout of all contestants from renowned schools of Ludhiana. The inaugural lamp, kindled by the school’s manager Prem Kumar and Riya Mittal cast a glow of enlightenment, setting a divine precedent for the day’s proceedings.

DAV BRS Nagar

DAV BRS Nagar celebrated Mothers’ Day with great fervour and enthusiasm, honouring the significant role played by mothers in shaping the future generations and society at large. The event witnessed the active participation of more than 100 mothers, who wholeheartedly volunteered in conducting various engaging activities for the students. The celebration featured a spectrum of activities that provided a platform to the mothers to showcase their talents. From captivating story narration to lively story enactment, cooking without fire demonstrations and intricate craftwork displays left everyone spellbound.

