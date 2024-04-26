Murder case cracked, two nabbed

Ludhiana, April 25
The Jagraon City police today claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man in three days with the arrest of two suspects, including a minor.
The suspects have been identified as Balram Mishra and the minor boy. The police also recovered a knife which was used to commit the crime.
In a statement issued by the Ludhiana rural police, they stated that on April 22, on the complaint of Manjinder Kaur, mother of the deceased, Shamsher Singh, a murder case was registered by the police against Balram and a minor boy. Today, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at suspected whereabouts of the suspects and nabbed them.
The police further stated that Balram was produced in court that remanded them in two-day police custody while the juvenile was sent to the Borstal Jail, here.
On April 21, Shamsher Singh, who was working as a daily wager at the grain market, was attacked by the duo but due to the intervention of people, the victim was saved and assailants were made to flee. On April 22, when Shamsher went to work at the grain market, he was again cornered by the suspects and attacked with a knife. The injured victim was taken to a hospital but he died on the way.
