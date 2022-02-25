Notices issued to 109 civic body officials for 'allowing' illegal constructions in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 24

After the MC Additional Commissioner’s report claimed that 57,862 illegal buildings were constructed between 2016 to 2020 in the city, MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal issued show-cause notices to 109 officials, including 47 assistant town planners and 62 building inspectors concerned, who were on duty when these structures had come up.

Out of 109 employees, some have either retired from service or their service contract has expired. All officials have been asked to submit a reply within seven days or face action as per the law.

The report was prepared by MC’s Additional Commissioner Rishipal Singh following a complaint to check comparative data of new power connections issued by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited and building plans approved by the civic body during 2016-2020.

Notably, a city-based RTI activist, Rohit Sabharwal had complained that there was a huge difference between the number of new electricity connections sanctioned and approved building plans in the city. He had sought inquiry in this regard.