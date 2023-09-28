Painting contest marks Tourism Day

Raikot, September 27
The Ludhiana district administration celebrated World Tourism Day at Maharaja Duleep Singh Memorial Kothi at Bassian, in association with the state Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.
Students of Shaheed Gurinder Singh Government Senior Secondary School Bassian, Sri Guru Nanak Public School Bassian, Government Senior Secondary School Talwandi Rai, Budding Brain International School Raikot and Raikot Public School participated in a painting competition organised on the occasion.
Harmeet Kaur of Budding Brain International School bagged the first prize while Pargat Singh of Shaheed Gurinder Singh Government Senior Secondary School stood second. Armandeep Singh and Manrup Kaur of Raikot Public School shared the third position.
Naib Tehsildar Manbir Kaur Sidhu distributed prizes among the winners. The organisers also apprised visitors about various aspects of the life of Maharaja Duleep Singh.
Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli led the district administration while Gurjot Singh represented the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department.
