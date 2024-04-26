PAU scientists fetch copyright for ‘material estimator’ software

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

Three faculty members of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAE&T), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), have been granted Indian copyright numbered 21261/2022-CO/SW and titled ‘Material Estimator for Brick Wall’. These scientists comprise Sarvesh Kumar from Department of Civil Engineering, Dr Rohit Sharma from Department of Processing and Food Engineering and Dr Chetan Singla from Department of Soil and Water Engineering.

The lead developer Sarvesh Kumar said the software has a user-friendly interface and generates accurate output instantly. “This software estimates the quantity of material required for construction of brick masonry. As we know, calculations for finding the total number of bricks, quantity of fine river sand, bajri and cement required for the construction of a brick wall is time consuming. This software gives quick result by just putting desired values in it,” he added.

Director of Research Dr AS Dhatt said the software will help farmers, masons, engineers and architects find the quantity of material required on site before starting construction of walls of agriculture field channels, rooms, buildings and side walls of canals.

