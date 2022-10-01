Punjab Agricultural University signs pact for gluten-free atta

Ludhiana, September 30
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inked a pact with Kisan Enterprises, Bara Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, for the commercialisation of gluten-free atta technology designed by the university.
Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, and Harjit Singh, manager, Kisan Enterprises, signed the memorandum of agreement.
Dr GS Mangat, Additional Director of Research (Crop Improvement), congratulated Dr Savita Sharma, Principal Food Technologist (Dough Rheology)-cum-Head, Department of Food Science and Technology, and her team for the commercialisation of technology.
Dr Sharma said the gluten-free atta would help to meet the nutrient requirements of the people suffering from celiac disease, an immune system disorder that results in damage to absorptive surface of small intestine.
Dr Kamaljit Kaur, Assistant Professor (Food Technology), stated that gluten-free atta had been made from whole grains, which were carefully ground on ‘chakkis’ and mixed in proportion. This formulation is suitable for the preparation of chapattis having better organoleptic attributes and textual properties, and stays soft with time, she added.
