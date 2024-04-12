Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

Tribune News Service

Though the people pay a lot of taxes to the government, they still have to face trouble while commuting on several bad roads in the city. One notable example is Beri Road, which connects the Damoria Bridge area with the women police station in Ludhiana. It has been plagued by extensive potholes for a long time without any intervention from the MC authorities.

Despite repeated demands by residents, no action has been taken to address the serious issue. Some residents have pointed out that no efforts were made to repair potholes even on a temporary basis. Sometimes, two-wheeler riders lose balance over their vehicles when they pass over the deep potholes.

Residents have demanded that the government should direct the corporation to take measures to ensure the road was recarpeted. Sarabjit Singh Bunty, a businessman, said he usually passes through Beri Road. Massive potholes were inviting mishaps on the road due to the ignorance of the MC.

He said the road leads to some religious places, the Vigilance Bureau office, and the women police station from the Damoria Bridge side, still, it continues to be neglected. “When the people pay huge taxes to the government, road infrastructure must be improved for the safety of commuters. Beri Road has been in bad shape for a few years. We appeal to the government to take measures to get the road repaired without any further delay,” he said.

A resident of the area said: “It’s outrageous how we are burdened with taxes, yet the basic infrastructure is neglected. People even pay property tax to the MC still, we face inconveniences due to broken portions of Beri Road. At present, there is no elected councillor as the MC elections have not been held to date. Whom should we contact? The road must be repaired soon.”

Meanwhile, MC’s Executive Engineer Surinder Singh said he would look into the matter and instruct the SDO concerned to take requisite measures.

