PSPCL drive against power theft yields Rs 13.82 cr in five months

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 5

Relentless efforts made by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to curb power theft and unauthorised use of electricity (UUE), which make a big dent in the revenue, has yielded rich dividend and the power utility has recovered a penalty of a whopping Rs 13.82 crore in the past five months (January 2022 to May 2022).

As per Superintending Engineer, Enforcement, Central Zone, PS Brar, 490 cases of power theft and UUE were detected by officials and field staff of the enforcement wing in a drive during the period.

He said as per directions of the state government, the department would continue to build up pressure on those stealing power and using excess load of power. In March 2022 alone, 74 cases of theft and UUE were detected and a penalty of Rs 5.67 crore was slapped on defaulters – the highest amount during the past five months. The number of cases detected during January was 81 (penalty Rs 1.85 cr), in February 74 cases (Rs 2.36 cr), in April 80 cases (Rs 1.89 cr) and in May 181 cases were detected and the penalty was assessed at Rs 2.04 crore.

“Besides industrial houses, commercial establishments and domestic consumers, some religious places and a few police stations were also caught stealing power through kundi connections,” he said.

Brar made an appeal to consumers to get their actual load assessed and apply for additional load. “Extra load wreaks havoc on the supply and distribution network as the PSPCL is not able to plan the upgrade of transformers and other equipment accordingly. Ultimately it is the consumers who suffer by way of frequent line faults and interruptions,” said the official.

He said any additional load (more than sanctioned) used by consumers was treated on a par with power theft and attracted heavy penalty. Hence, it was in the own interest of consumers to disclose their actual connected load and get the load enhanced, if required.

Rs 5.67-cr penalty slapped in march alone

