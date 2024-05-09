PSPCL employees warn of stir

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 8

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations working for welfare of employees and pensioners of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited have threatened to protest if their long-pending demands are not accepted without further delay.

Waiver of power bills of PSPCL employees and pensioners, cashless medi-claim insurance scheme, payment of dearness allowance arrears at 46 per cent and payment of arrears of employees retiring before January, 2016, were among the pressing demands raised by the workers.

Activists of various outfits led by Sukhcharn Jit Sharma, president, Punjab State Power Pensioners Association; circle leader Hari Datt and Ashu Bains, president, Technical Services Union, alleged that the AAP government like previous governments had failed to look out for the interests of employees and pensioners of the corporation.

“While our workers and pensioners were expecting the government and management of the corporation will recognise their work with some extra facilities, we were shocked to observe that no concrete steps had been taken to redress our grievances,” said Sukhcharan Jit Sharma.

