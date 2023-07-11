 Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Women fill bags with sand to strengthen a Sutlej bundh at Kasabad village. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Garhi Fazal & Kasabad, July 10

Following a rapid rise in the water levels in the Sutlej since yesterday, residents of several villages situated along the river banks are vigilantly monitoring the situation around the clock. Subsequent to the increase in the river water, announcements were made from gurdwaras to alert residents, prompting many of them to closely monitor the situation.

On Monday, a large number of residents were observed placing sandbags to safeguard the Dhusi Bundh at Garhi Fazal near Mattewara. Additionally, several trees that had been cut down were strategically positioned in front of the bundh to prevent damage from the forceful water flow. The rising river water also resulted in the destruction of several trees planted in the river area as per the residents.

Gurnam Singh from Garhi Fazal expressed concern about the rising water levels. He said the villagers were making every possible effort to protect the Dhusi Bundh. He also highlighted the lack of proactive measures by the government departments concerned to address such situations. In 2019, a significant portion of the bundh was damaged in Garhi Fazal, leading many villagers to step forward and safeguard the remaining section to prevent floods.

“At present, we are doing everything to protect the bundh. Villagers maintained a constant presence and surveillance at the bundh throughout the night,” stated Gurdial Singh from Machiyan village, near Garhi Fazal. Meanwhile, administrative and police officials have also reached the bundh site today.

The river water situation was alarming at Kasabad village today. Numerous women were seen filling bags with sand to be placed for the protection of the Dhusi Bundh. The crops cultivated by some persons allegedly in the river area were submerged. Bhag Ram, an ex-serviceman from Kasabad, said the people were alerted through announcements made from the village gurdwara. “We have been monitoring the rising water levels in the river. While the water level was too high in the morning, it subsided in the afternoon. However, if more water is released, the level may rise again,” he said.

At Bholewal Qadim village in Ludhiana district, the residents of surrounding areas diligently worked on strengthening the bundh to prevent the occurrence of floods this time. In 2019, an extensive 70-ft-long breach in the Dhusi bundh of the Sutlej at Bholewal Qadim resulted in the flooding of nearby regions during the early hours of Monday.

Gurcharan Singh from Allowal village said the dhusi bundh at Bholewal Qadim was seemingly weak this time too, prompting local residents to take matters into their own hands last night when the Sutlej was swelling. He said the villagers themselves arranged 25-30 tractor-trailers of soil, which they utilised to strengthen the dhusi bundh, aiming to prevent the occurrence of floods this time.

