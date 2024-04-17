Results declared

Khalsa College for Women

Ludhiana: The students of MA History of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, brought laurels to the college by achieving top positions in the first and third semester PU exams. Neha Kaushik stood first in the university with 349 marks out of 400, and Manpreet Kaur secured the sixth position in the university with 328 marks. Dr Iqbal Kaur, principal, congratulated the students and lauded the efforts of the Department of History and also encouraged the students to maintain the academic momentum in the future.

Ramgarhia Girls College

Second year students of Ramgarhia Girls College threw an exciting and jam-packed farewell party for the outgoing batch. The event was enriched with cultural performances, showcasing the talent of students through music and dance. The students of the final year set the stage ablaze with their colourful outfits and ramp walk in the Miss Farewell contest. Tamanpreet Kaur (BA) was crowned Miss Farewell.

Govt College for Girls

The PG Department of Commerce, BCom and BBA Department of Government College for Girls, bid farewell to the third year students. The second year students organised a farewell party for the outgoing batch. Various cultural presentations like Ram Stuti, dance and bhangra enthralled the audience. Sukhpreet was crowned Miss Farewell. Khushnaaz and Bimmi were declared first and second runners-up, respectively.

Malwa Central College for Women

Students of Malwa Central College of Education for Women participated in Panjab University Zonal Skill in Teaching and On-the-Spot Teaching Aid Preparation competitions at GHG Harparkash College of Education. In the Skill in Teaching competition, Shreya Jain in Pedagogy of Home Science bagged the first position. Deeksha in Pedagogy of Science, Priyanka in Pedagogy of Mathematics and Ashima Goyal in Pedagogy of Computer Science bagged the joint second position. In On-the-Spot Teaching Aid Preparation competition, Gurjot Kaur in Pedagogy of Home Science bagged the second position.

CT University

CT University organised a workshop aimed at enhancing the understanding and uptake of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) among students and faculty. The event commenced with an address by Dr Kamal Malik, deputy director, MOOC Cell. Pro-Chancellor Dr Manbir Singh further underscored the university’s commitment to innovation and lifelong learning in his address.