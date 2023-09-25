STF nabs two smugglers with 513-gm ice drug

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 24

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of the Ludhiana police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 513-gm ice drug from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Arora, alias Kaka (37), of South Delhi, and Rohit Yadav (30) of North Delhi.

STF ACP Davinder Chaudhary and Inspector Harbans said they had received a tip-off that two drug smugglers were on their way from Delhi to Ludhiana to deliver a consignment to their clients.

The STF laid a naka at Lohara, where the suspects’ car was stopped for checking. During the checking, 513-gm ice was found concealed beneath the driver’s seat.

During questioning, Arora revealed that had been involved in drug smuggling for a long time. He has a criminal record with around 30 cases registered against him, including for murder, robbery, snatching and other heinous crimes.

Arora disclosed that the drug that was seized was bought by them from a Nigerian national living in Delhi, said the STF officials. They said the suspects would be taken on police remand so that the Nigerian national who allegedly supplied them the drug could be identified.