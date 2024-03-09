Two arrested with heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 8

The Police Division 8 yesterday arrested two persons and seized 200 gm heroin from their possession. The suspects were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients.

They have been identified as Gursewak Singh and Sarabjit Singh, both residents of Kot Dharam Chand.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhwinder Singh said he, along with the police party, was patrolling in Upkar Nagar to keep a tab over anti-social elements. On suspicion, a Tata Nano car (bearing registration no. PBCH 7593) was signalled to stop for checking. When the two occupants of the vehicle were frisked, 200 gm of heroin was seized. A small digital weighing machine and a small polythene were also seized from them.

The ASI said now, the police remand of the suspects would be sought from court so that in further questioning, their links could be explored and big suppliers involved in the drug chain be nabbed. A case under the NDPS Act was registered by the police.

