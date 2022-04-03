Vehicle lifter arrested in Mandi Ahmdegarh

Tribune News Service

Mandi Ahmdegarh: The Sadar police on Friday arrested kingpin of an interstate gang that had been stealing vehicles from various parts of North India. The gang had been disposing of parts after dismantling vehicles at workshops of a scrap dealer of Malaudh in Payal subdivision. Two canters, stolen from Ambala and Rajpura, were recovered from accused identified Lakhvir Singh of Bhasaur village. His accomplice Bittu Khanna succeeded in fleeing in canter he was bringing to Malaudh. The Sadar police registered an FIR under Sections 379 and 411, IPC, against Lakhvir and Bittu. TNS

Body found in sidhwan canal

Ludhiana: Body of a girl was found in the Sidhwan canal near Pakhowal Road on Saturday afternoon. The body was noticed by some people, who informed the police. The Model Town police then called divers to take out body from the canal. The SHO, Model Town, SI Madhu Bala, said the deceased appeared to be around 19 to 20 years old. No injury marks were visible on the body, she said. The body was sent it for the postmortem examination, she added.