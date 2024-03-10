Veterinary University to hold athletics meet on March 12

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

The16th athletics meet of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will be held on March 12. Dr JPS Gill, Director Students Welfare, said Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, will inaugurate the meet on March 12 at 9.30am at the Punjab Agricultural University Track.

International triple jumper Mohinder Singh will be the chief guest at the prize distribution function. Campus colleges — namely College of Veterinary Science, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, and College of Dairy Science and Technology — will participate in the event, along with College of Veterinary Science (Bathinda), Veterinary Polytechnic (Bathinda), and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amritsar).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU