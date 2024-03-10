Veterinary University to hold athletics meet on March 12

Ludhiana, March 9
The16th athletics meet of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will be held on March 12. Dr JPS Gill, Director Students Welfare, said Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, will inaugurate the meet on March 12 at 9.30am at the Punjab Agricultural University Track.
International triple jumper Mohinder Singh will be the chief guest at the prize distribution function. Campus colleges — namely College of Veterinary Science, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, and College of Dairy Science and Technology — will participate in the event, along with College of Veterinary Science (Bathinda), Veterinary Polytechnic (Bathinda), and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (Amritsar).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...