Veterinary University youth festival concludes

The week long inter-college youth festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana concluded today. The overall trophy was won by College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

The week long inter-college youth festival of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana concluded today. The overall trophy was won by College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana.

Harpal Singh Cheema, Finance Minister, Government of Punjab was the chief guest. Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana and Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), were the guests of honour.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, said these festivals were important for improving the personality of students, and congratulated the officers of the university for successfully conducting festival.

Dr APS Brar organising secretary, said competitions in 25 events were held with active participation of more than 200 students. Four

in Campus colleges —College of Fisheries, College of Veterinary Science, College of Dairy Science and Technology and College of Animal Biotechnology— along with College of Veterinary Science, Rampura

Phul, Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani, Bathinda and Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar participated in the fest.

Students showcased talent in fine arts, theatre, singing, dances and literary events. The renowned folk singer Manmohan Waris mesmerized

the audience with his melodious voice and entertained the audience with Punjabi songs.

RESULTS

OVER ALL TROPHY

College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

RUNNERS UP TROPHY

College of Dairy Science and Technology

Overall Trophy (Fine Arts): College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

  • Best Artist (Fine Arts): Nakhawa Shlok Sachin, College of Fisheries, Ludhiana

Overall Trophy (Literary): College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

  • Best Debater (For the Motion): Sehajdeep Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana)
  • Best Debater (Against the Motion): Jeet Verma (College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul)
  • Best Speaker: Sehajpreet Kaur (College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana)

Overall Trophy (Music): College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana and College of Fisheries, Ludhiana

  • Best Singer: Jointly presented to

1. Dilraj Kaur, COVS, Ludhiana

2. Rajdeep Kaur, COVS, Ludhiana

3. Suneha Mandal, CoF, Ludhiana

Overall Trophy (Theatre): College of Dairy Science& Technology, Ludhiana

  • Best Actor (male): Sehajpreet Singh, CODST, Ludhiana
  • Best Actor (female): Diksha, CODST, Ludhiana

Overall Trophy (Dance): College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana

  • Best Dancer Female: Gurleen Kaur, KCVAS, Amritsar
  • Best Dance Male: Gagandeep Singh, COF, Ludhiana

