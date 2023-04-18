Woman dies, 24 more test +ve for Covid

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, April 17
A woman died due to Covid, while 24 more persons tested positive for the virus in the district today. The 58-year-old woman was admitted to a hospital.
Those who tested positive today include eight persons suffering from influenza-like illness, one is a contact of an infected patient, two healthcare workers, two antenatal care patients, while seven people are yet to be traced by the Health Department.
The positivity rate today was 5.01 per cent. There are 182 active cases in the district. A total of 13 infected patients are admitted to various hospitals.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said as of now, 1,14,001 persons have tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid in Ludhiana. A total of 3,022 people have lost their life to the virus since March 30, 2020 when first death was reported in the district.
On Monday 519 samples were sent for testing, including 375 RT-PCR and 144 rapid antigen.
The Civil Surgeon appealed to people to adhere to all safety protocols such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently to not only save themselves but also keeping everyone around safe.
