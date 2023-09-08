Youth booked for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

The Sidhwan Bet police yesterday registered a case against a youth on the charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her as well.

The suspect belongs to Chak Tarewal village in Moga while the victim is a resident of Monthawala village in Kapurthala district.

The girl told the police that after completing Class IV from her native place, she was staying with her aunt at Sidhwan Bet. Her aunt got separated from her husband. Later, a nephew of her uncle (aunt’s husband) came to aunt’s house in Sidhwan Bet to stay with her.

The victim said due to involvement of her aunt in a drug smuggling case, she went to jail in May this year. She along with her aunt’s two children and her husband’s nephew were staying together in a house.

She said one night, when she was sleeping with her aunt’s two children, a boy (7) and a girl (6), in a room, the youth barged into the room and tried to abuse her sexually. “I tried to save myself from the suspect but he slapped me and raped me. The suspect threatened me of dire consequences else he will kill me,” the victim alleged.

The suspect was behaving in a proper manner for the initial one month but later he started abusing her sexually, she said.

The youth had raped her several times later due to which she got pregnant. In August this year, her aunt came out from jail on bail. One day, when the suspect was threatening her in a room her aunt heard overheard the matter. Following which, she asked the youth the reason behind threatening her. After that he started beating the aunt and fled the place, the victim said.

She said later, she told her aunt about the rape and pregnancy. Afterwards, both of them lodged a police complaint and a case was registered against the suspect on Wednesday.

