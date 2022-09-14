Active covid cases in country decline to 45,749

PTI

New Delhi, September 14

India logged 5,108 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of covid-19 cases to 4,45,10,057, while the active cases dipped to 45,749, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,216 with 19 fatalities, which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.1 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.7 per cent.

A total of 89.02 crore covid tests have been conducted so far; 3,55,231 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 215.67 crore total vaccine doses, including 94.57 crore second doses and 18.7 crore precaution doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 19,25,881 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.