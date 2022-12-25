Air India launches 'FogCare' for passengers of impacted flights

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, December 24

In view of disruptions caused to air traffic by fog that engulfs northern India during the winter season, the Tata Group –owned Air India has decided to proactively reach out to customers during periods of fog and offer them options to reschedule or cancel their impacted flights at no extra cost. Passengers of fog-impacted flights can choose not to travel to the airport and avoid the inconvenience of long waits. This will also serve to ease congestion at the airports. E-mails, calls, and SMS with flight-specific advisories will be sent to passengers of impacted flights giving them options to minimize inconvenience due to fog-related disruptions.

Christened as “FogCare”, the initiative will be initially confined to flights departing from and arriving at IGI airport, New Delhi. Fog normally impacts flight operations in the early mornings and late evenings. However, it also often cascades throughout the day. The airline is also ensuring adequate availability of aircraft, pilots, maintenance crew and cabin crew to be able to deal with fog-related exigencies. With a fully trained cockpit crew, that is equipped with the capability to operate in low visibility conditions through the CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS), Air India has geared up to minimize disruption due to Fog.

Additionally, a campaign to create awareness around the FogCare initiative will be launched, along with a dedicated FogCare web page that is being created on www.airindia.com. Passengers can find more information, including detailed FAQs, live information on the flight status as well as support for rescheduling and refunds on this page. Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer and Global Head of Airport Operations, Air India said, “We are pleased to launch the FogCare initiative, a customer centric measure to ensure the best possible experience for our customers. This is one more step in our journey to becoming a world-class airline”.