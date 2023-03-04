Apex court extends Pawan Khera’s interim bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with a case of his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud adjourned the hearing to March 17 due to paucity of time. The replies of the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Assam were also not on record, it noted.

The SC had on February 27 extended till March 3 the interim bail granted to Khera in the case after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench on behalf of the State of Assam that the state police wanted to file their reply. A similar submission was made by Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad.