Arunachal teen given electric shock during custody in China: Father

Itanagar, February 1
The Indian teenager who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army from Arunachal Pradesh was reunited with his family, an official said on Tuesday.
Indian Army reunited Miram Taron with his parents at a function in Tuting in Upper Siang district on Monday evening, district Deputy Commissioner Shaswat Saurabh said.
Miram, 17, was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on January 18 from Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control when he went on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying. Yaying managed to escape from the scene and report the matter to the authorities.
The Chinese army handed over Miram to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district. Miram’s father Opang Taron alleged he was tied and blindfolded while in the custody of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for more than a week.
"He is still in shock. He was kicked in the back and given a mild electric shock initially. He was kept blindfolded most of the time and his hands were tied during captivity,” Taron said.
