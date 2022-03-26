Beware of travel curbs in China, warns UGC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday asked students interested in pursuing courses in China’s universities to be aware of travel restrictions before enrolling, warning that online degrees will not be recognised.

“Any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of Covid-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020.

“A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions,” the notification read.

It further added that the Chinese authorities had earlier conveyed that the courses would be conducted online and as per the rules, UGC and AICTE would not recognise such degree courses pursued in online mode without prior approval.

“Students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies,” the UGC said.

The notice was released after some China’s universities issued notices for admission to various degree programmes for current and upcoming academic years. Earlier the National Medical Commission had issued a similar warning against online medical courses being offered by some universities. It also clarified that the commission does not recognise or approve any medical course which is conducted only in online mode.