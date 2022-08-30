Chinese troops stop Ladakh shepherds on Indian side of LAC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

The military officers of the two countries met last week after Indian shepherds alleged that they were stopped by Chinese troops at a location south-west of Demchok, the southernmost Indian territory in eastern Ladakh.

The shepherds, who rear sheep and yak, graze their animals around the Indus river — Demchok is on its banks. The incident happened last week along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the military commanders of the two sides met on Tuesday, sources said. There was no face-off or confrontation between the Indian and Chinese forces, Army sources said, adding that such incidents were a “routine”. The incident is understood to have taken place on August 21. The Chinese troops objected to Indian shepherds and cattle despite them being on the Indian side of the LAC. The perception of the LAC varies as both countries dispute its alignment.

The incident took place amid the prolonged military standoff between the two sides at a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh. India has been maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC were key for the overall development of Sino-India bilateral ties.

Indian and Chinese militaries have held 16 rounds of talks to resolve the eastern Ladakh border standoff that erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

