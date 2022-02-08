Hyundai faces backlash for tweet on Kashmir

New Delhi, February 7
Hyundai Motor India continued to face social media backlash after many thought its clarification to Hyundai Pakistan’s commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day fell well short of addressing their objections. Social media users are calling for the boycott of Hyundai cars and support for Indian brands such as Tatas and Mahindra & Mahindra.
The controversy began on Sunday, when Hyundai Pakistan made social media posts on behalf of its local Nishat Group commemorating the “sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination”. This had the Indian social media up in arms which Hyundai India first tried to counter by blocking their accounts. — TNS
KFC apologises
Restaurant chain KFC on Monday apologised following an outrage on social media over a post from its Pakistan-based franchise supporting separatists in Kashmir.
