Jaishankar, US NSA discuss Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, September 28
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rounded off his four-day visit to Washington with a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during which they reviewed the progress in the US-India strategic partnership and exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.
Earlier, Jaishankar had met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after which both had held a joint press conference. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had met Blinken a day earlier, but Jaishankar’s breadth of interactions easily put him in the shade.
Jaishankar’s 10-day US visit ended with a gala reception at ‘India House’ in Washington where he interacted with key figures from the Capitol, the White House, State, Defence, Treasury and Armed Forces as well as Research.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
No change in Army regiments' names
Parks, roads named after Brit generals under review