Jaishankar, US NSA discuss Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rounded off his four-day visit to Washington with a meeting with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, during which they reviewed the progress in the US-India strategic partnership and exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, Jaishankar had met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after which both had held a joint press conference. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had met Blinken a day earlier, but Jaishankar’s breadth of interactions easily put him in the shade.

Jaishankar’s 10-day US visit ended with a gala reception at ‘India House’ in Washington where he interacted with key figures from the Capitol, the White House, State, Defence, Treasury and Armed Forces as well as Research.