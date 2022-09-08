 Mamata slams Centre’s ‘lack of decency’ in sending invite via undersecretary for Netaji statue unveiling : The Tribune India

Mamata slams Centre’s ‘lack of decency’ in sending invite via undersecretary for Netaji statue unveiling

‘Is this how you write to an elected chief minister? Am I a bonded labourer?’

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses the party's organisational meeting, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, on Thursday, September 8, 2022. PTI

PTI

Kolkata, September 8

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised the Centre’s “lack of decency” in sending an invite to her through an undersecretary for the unveiling ceremony of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue in New Delhi.

She asserted that she was “no servant” of the BJP-led dispensation.

“I received a letter on Tuesday from someone at the undersecretary level, saying PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue at 7 pm and I should be there by 6 pm. Is this how you write to an elected chief minister? Am I a bonded labourer?

“An undersecretary cannot write to a chief minister inviting her. Why didn’t the culture ministry write to me?” she stated.

Banerjee also said she decided against attending the programme and instead “garlanded the statue of Netaji in Kolkata”.

“Is this decency? I didn’t go. I garlanded Netaji’s statue in Kolkata this afternoon and paid my respects,” she maintained.

Sharing pictures of the garlanding, Banerjee said the freedom fighter continued to inspire people of this country.

“I paid my heartfelt tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose before starting the day. He lives in our hearts and continues to inspire us, daily,” she wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 28-ft statue of Bose at India Gate on Thursday.

Earlier, Netaji’s nearly 80-year-old daughter Anita Bose Pfaff, who lives in Germany, had said that she, too, would not be able to attend the ceremony, having received the invitation on a short notice.

Pfaff also said that she would want to meet the PM to discuss “the conditions and procedures” for bringing back Netaji’s remains to India from Renkoji Temple in Japan.

