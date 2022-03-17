Parliamentary panel upset over vacant posts in Central varsities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Expressing dissatisfaction over more than 35 per cent sanctioned posts lying vacant in Central universities and other higher educational institutions, a department-related Parliamentary Committee today asked the Education Department to follow a proactive approach in monitoring the action being taken towards filling vacant posts, so that the situation shows visible improvement.

A report submitted by the panel headed by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe also recommended that reasons should be identified and efforts made to resolve the bottlenecks in institutions “seen to be going slow towards filling the vacancies”.

The panel said the department must prepare a comprehensive blueprint outlining time-bound action plan in each of the areas where the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) impacts the higher education ecosystem so that the stakeholders concerned can focus on the line of action to be taken.

The NEP 2020 aims at increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio to 50 per cent by 2035. “To achieve this aim, there will be a huge requirement of teachers and thus the teacher-student ratio needs to increase substantially,” it said.