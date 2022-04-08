Post anti-Yogi remark, SP MLA's fuel station razed

PTI

Bareilly (UP), April 7

A fuel station, allegedly illegally built by Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam Ansari, was bulldozed today, days after the legislator was booked over a “provocative remark” against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lacked approvals The fuel station belonging to Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam Ansari was allegedly built without obtaining clearances

A week ago, an FIR was lodged against Ansari at the Baradari police station over a remark against CM Yogi Adityanath

The demolition of the fuel station at Parsakheda on the Bareilly-Delhi National Highway was carried out by the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA), an official said.

Bareilly Development Authority vice-chairman Jogendra Singh said the fuel station was built without obtaining required clearances. “A notice in that regard was issued, but no reply was received,” he said. Less than a week ago, an FIR was lodged at the Baradari police station against the Opposition MLA over a remark against the Chief Minister.

There was no immediate reaction by the SP on the demolition. When contacted, the MLA said he was “very troubled” and did not want to comment on that.

Addressing party workers in his constituency last Friday, Ansari had said his party’s strength in the UP House had increased after the recent elections and if Adityanath made any “noise”, the SP guns would “not emit smoke, but fire bullets”. —

