Sowing seeds of separatism, inciting regionalism: PM Modi tears into Congress

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, who was absent, the PM questioned the Congress MP’s remarks on India being a “Union of States” and the word “nation not being mentioned” in the Constitution

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling the grand old party the “leader of tukde- tukde gang” and accusing it of sowing the seeds of separatism by attempting to incite regional passions.

Replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President’s Address, which was passed in the Lok Sabha with a voice vote after 98 amendments by 13 Opposition MPs were negated, the PM said divisive tendencies had become Congress’ DNA and it had adopted the British policy of divide and rule.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, who was absent, the PM questioned the Congress MP’s remarks on India being a “Union of States” and the word “nation not being mentioned” in the Constitution.

“Why is the Congress insulting the nation? The nation is not merely an arrangement for governance or power. For us it’s a living entity and soul,” said the PM even as Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the PM was misquoting Rahul.

In a 100-minute speech interspersed with frequent interruptions by Congress’ Chowdhury and TMC’s Saugata Roy, the PM quoted the Vishnu Purana, Jawaharlal Nehru’s “The Discovery of India” and Tamil legend Subramania Bharati to talk of the “nation” and questioned Congress’ understanding of it.

“If you can’t understand the Vishnu Purana, I will quote Pandit Nehru who spoke how a common ‘rashtriya virasat’ (national legacy) had bound Indian states together,” the PM said, adding that attempts were made in the Lok Sabha to incite “Tamil sentiments”.

“The Congress seems to have acquired the divide and rule policy from the British and has now become the leader of the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang,” the PM said, using the pejorative term the BJP occasionally directs at a section of activists.

The Congress, Modi said, “was sowing the seeds of separatism and making efforts to incite regionalism. If you see everything in context, the game plan of the Congress is clear”.

Saluting Tamilians for bidding an emotional adieu to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat who died in a military crash in the state recently, the PM said, “People of Tamil Nadu lined up and chanted Veer Vanakkam as the body of General Rawat passed. This is my India — united and great and will remain so.”

The PM also quoted Nehru to talk of duties, saying, “Nehruji had said this is a free country, but with freedom comes responsibility and if you don’t understand duties, you cannot save your freedom.” The PM’s reference was to Rahul’s accusation that rights were being curbed.

The PM also said the Congress was stuck in 2014 and spawning negativity.

“Sometimes a thought comes to my mind, with their statements and misdeeds…. that you (Congress) have made up your mind of not coming back to power for 100 years,” Modi said, adding, “When you give sermons, don’t forget that for 50 years you ruled.”

The PM defended the BJP on democratic commitment, saying: “Criticism is vital in democracy but mindless opposition is disrespect for democracy.”

Accusing the Congress of crossing all limits during the first Covid wave, the PM said Congress workers in Mumbai encouraged people to leave Maharashtra and go to UP and Bihar. “Because of this movement, Covid cases increased in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand,” alleged the PM.

Questioning the Congress for “creating fear among wealth creators and making fun of Make in India”, the PM said he knew the problems people had. “All routes of commission and corruption have closed down,” he said.

The Prime Minister also blamed the Congress for stalling farm reforms.

Blind criticism

Criticism is essential for democracy, but blind criticism is an insult to democracy

You mocked ‘Make in India’, but before 2014, there were 500 startups, today there are 60,000

Inflation was 10% during the UPA rule; it was less than 5% during 2014-2020 and 5.2% in Covid year

Pt Nehru once blamed inflation on the situation in the US and Korea. Had you been in power during Covid, you’d have blamed inflation on Covid

100-minute speech

In a 100-minute speech, PM replied to the debate on Motion of Thanks to President’s Address, which was interspersed with interruptions by Cong’s Chowdhury and TMC’s Saugata Roy

Rahul absent

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, who was absent, the PM questioned the Congress MP’s remarks on India being a “Union of States” and the word “nation not being mentioned in the Constitution”.

