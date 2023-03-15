TTE urinates on woman passenger's head, sacked

New Delhi, March 14

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was removed from service with immediate effect for allegedly urinating on a woman on a train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on board Akal Takht Express (Kolkata-Amritsar, number 12317) on Sunday night. “The TTE, identified as Munna Kumar of Begusarai (Bihar), was arrested by the Lucknow Government Railway Police and an FIR was lodged against him on Monday. He was charged under Sections 352 (assault), 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman) and 509 (insulting the modesty of woman) of the IPC,” he said.

Munna was posted at Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, but he was not on duty at the time of the incident and was travelling as an ordinary passenger. He was said to be under the influence of alcohol.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by the victim’s husband, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The couple had boarded the train from Kiul junction in Bihar and was travelling in coach number A1 (seat numbers 31 and 32). “On Sunday around 12:30 am, when my wife was sleeping, Munna Kumar, who was on seat number 41, came and peed on her head,” Kumar stated in the FIR. When the woman raised the alarm, other passengers gathered and caught hold of the TTE and handed him over to the police. — TNS

